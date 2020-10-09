Charleston R-I schools to return to in-person learning in 2nd quarter

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston R-I Board of Education voted to return to in-person learning, five days a week starting in the second quarter.
Earlier in the week, starting on October 5, the Mississippi County Health Department recommended all students and staff stay home after an increase in coronavirus cases.
The board met during a special meeting on Thursday, October 8 to determine whether to continue with the blended A/B schedule or return to the traditional in-person teaching.
They heard comments from the school district’s lead nurse, Julie Burke, as well as building administrators, a teacher and Superintendent Jeremy Siebert. Several board members also made comments.
The blended A/B schedule will end with a Group A day on Friday, October 23 and face-to-face instruction will start on Monday, October 26.
All students will be expected to wear a mask for a majority of the time, except when not practical.
Virtual learning will continue to be provided into the second quarter as an alternative to in-person learning.
Any student wishing to choose virtual learning will need to apply, or re-apply if currently enrolled for first quarter, by Thursday, October 15 at noon. Click here for more information.
According to the school district, parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually the week of October 26, and there will be no school on October 30. Conferences will be scheduled through each building or teacher.
The changes affect all students at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School, Charleston Middle School and Charleston High School.
Charleston schools started the 2020-2021 school year with two options: a blended A/B schedule where each student attended in-person class two to three times a week, and “JaysWay” virtual learning, where students worked from home 100 percent of the time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.