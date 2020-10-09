Butler County Health Department to host mass COVID-19 testing events

By Ashley Smith | October 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 8:08 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Health Department will be hosting three mass COVID-19 testing events in October.

The drive-thru testing events will be held at the health department in Poplar Bluff from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: 14, 21 and 28.

Medical personnel will conduct nasal swab tests.

Those wanting a test will need to remain in their vehicle during the event.

No appointment needed, it is a first-come, first-served.

Results will take one to seven days.

