What you need to know Oct. 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, October 8.
Light, patchy fog is possible this morning, due to light clouds moving in from the south.
Wake-up temps are in the 50s, which is mild for this time of year.
This afternoon will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. There will be peeks of sunshine to boost temperatures.
Thicker clouds move into the Heartland tonight, with rain possible by Friday morning.
Rain will not be widespread, but an isolated shower is possible where the clouds are the thickest.
Heavier rain from remnants of Hurricane Delta is possible this weekend for our southern counties.
- Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris traded barbs through plexiglass shields Wednesday night in a debate dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
- A hurricane warning has been issued for a stretch of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast as Hurricane Delta has begun its trek on a path forecast to take it toward Louisiana.
- In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, President Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he credited for his improved condition.
- Louisville police have released details of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
- Technology is allowing police officers and criminal justice students to get more hands-on training when it comes to a use of force situation.
- Ameren Missouri and Emerson are giving away thousands of free sensi-thermostats to Ameren customers.
- He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.
- Two Pulaski County Sheriffs deputies were given one of the highest awards a law enforcement officer can get.
- A rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children is now showing up in older adults.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.