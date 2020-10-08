West Paducah woman arrested for shooting at two people

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Amanda Crenshaw, a West Paducah woman, has been arrested on two charges of wanton endangerment first degree, for firing a hand gun at her boyfriend and a 15 year old boy.
On Oct. 8, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s office found James Stephens, 47 of West Paducah on Schaffer Road along with the 15 year old male.
Stephens reported the shots fired to the officers.
Deputies went to Crenshaw, and she told s that her and Stephens have been having relationship issues and a they were arguing.
Crenshaw then stated that she fired one round near Stephens and the 15 year old.
No one was injured during the incident.
Crenshaw was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was recovered.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.