11th small earthquake shakes near Arkansas-Missouri state line

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A series of small earthquakes have shaken near a small town in Randolph County, Arkansas since Monday.
As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, there have been at least 11 earthquakes ranging in 2.6 to 2.4 magnitudes.
All of the quakes have been recorded northeast on Maynard, Ark., which is about 20 miles south of Doniphan, Missouri.
The latest quake was recorded at 10:03 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake shook 4.1 miles east of Maynard.
No one has reported feeling the earthquake.
This quake and the previous ones are part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
