1st human West Nile virus death reported in Ill. for 2020

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first human West Nile virus-related death in the state for 2020.
They say a Chicago resident who became ill in mid-September and tested positive for the West Nile virus died.
“Although we are already into fall, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”
Currently, 24 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois.
In 2019, IDPH reported 28 human cases, although they say human cases are underreported, including one death.
Also in 2019, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito patch, bird, horse and/or human case.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito.
Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.