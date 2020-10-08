S7HD reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recovered cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
One is in Alexander County, nine are in Johnson Po., another one is in Massac Po., three are in Pope Co., one more is in Pulaski Co., and nine others are in Union Co.
The Health Department is also reporting 10 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1347 cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are currently 397 active cases.
Southern Seven reports 25 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
