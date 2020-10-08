Paducah Police searching for three men involved in jewelry theft

Time: 4:15 p.m. Date: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Location: Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah Suspect(s): Black males; one wearing a red and white sweatshirt with a blue hood, red tennis shoes, a red cap and “distressed” blue jeans; a second wearing a black or navy blue hoodie with “Just Do It” in multiple colors on the front; dark jeans and black or blue tennis shoes; and a third wearing red shorts, a blue t-shirt and white tennis shoes Paducah police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men involved in the theft of jewelry valued at more than $10,000 from a store inside Kentucky Oaks Mall. Two men entered the mall and committed the theft, then fled on foot. The third man stayed outside and was driving the “get-away” vehicle, a white Buick Lacrosse, similar to a 2016 model, with tinted windows. All three men left the parking lot in the Buick. Anyone with information about the theft or the men’s identities is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.