Paducah man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious, single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday evening, October 7.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 121, near Cherry Corner Road.
According to a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation, Marland A. Champion was driving his car northbound and failed to negotiate a curve on Hwy. 121.
The Paducah man’s car went off of the road, flipped and landed on its side.
Champion was seriously injured in the crash.
Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service transported the 65-year-old to a local hospital for treatment.
He was later flown to another medical facility.
Deputies report that Champion was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Due to this crash, Sheriff Nicky Knight is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle-up when traveling.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted at the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.
