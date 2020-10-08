3,059 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,059 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, October 8, including 32 additional deaths.
The newly reported deaths included a man in his 60s from Saline County.
IDPH reported a total of 310,700 cases, including 8,910 deaths.
As of Wednesday night,1,755 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 392 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 6,105,780 tests for the virus were conducted in Illinois.
