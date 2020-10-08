Murray students surprised with read along from Molly Sims, new Chromebooks

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Molly Sims surprised students in her hometown with a read along hour.
Sims, the mother of three, brought together every fourth grade class at North Calloway Elementary School to lead a virtual read along of “Hector’s Favorite Place.”
As part of the surprise, Epic, a digital reading platform for kids, donated Chromebooks to the school, free subscriptions to Epic, as well as additional books and other back-to-school items.
“Back-to-school season is always hectic, but this year it came with a whole new set of worries. As a parent of three children whose love of reading has been fueled by Epic, I was looking for tools and resources to help make the transition back to school this year easier. Epic is not only a resource to keep kids learning and reading, it’s one that helps kids foster connection, something so many will be unfortunately missing this year,” Molly Sims said. “Surprising an elementary school in my hometown was amazing. It felt so special to be there with them, virtually, and see the kids' faces during our read along, and the teachers' faces when we gave them the Chromebooks, that was priceless.”
Epic also put together a list of books to help kids cope with change and connect with new teachers, classmates and busy parents.
- PRE-K & KINDERGARTEN (Picture Book) - “A Box of Butterflies”
- Author: Jo Rooks
- KINDERGARTEN & 1ST GRADE (Picture Book) - “Memoirs of a Goldfish”
- By Devin Scillian
- 2ND GRADE (Picture Book) - “Madeline Finn & the Shelter Dog”
- By Lisa Papp
- 3RD GRADE (Picture Book) - “Hector’s Favorite Place”
- By Jo Rooks
- 4TH GRADE (Chapter Book) - “Vera Vance: Comics Star”
- By Claudia Mills
- Pictures by Grace Zong
- 5TH GRADE (Chapter Book) - “Clear Skies”
- By Jessica Scott Kerrin
- 5TH GRADE & UP (Chapter Book) - “Finding Langston”
- By Lesa Cline-Ransome
