Murray students surprised with read along from Molly Sims, new Chromebooks

“Back-to-school season is always hectic, but this year it came with a whole new set of worries. As a parent of three children whose love of reading has been fueled by Epic, I was looking for tools and resources to help make the transition back to school this year easier. Epic is not only a resource to keep kids learning and reading, it’s one that helps kids foster connection, something so many will be unfortunately missing this year,” Molly Sims said. “Surprising an elementary school in my hometown was amazing. It felt so special to be there with them, virtually, and see the kids' faces during our read along, and the teachers' faces when we gave them the Chromebooks, that was priceless.”