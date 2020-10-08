Murray, Ky. man found dead outside business

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say no foul is suspected after a man was found dead outside of a business early on Thursday morning, October 8.
According to Calloway County deputies, they responded to Victory Lane around 5 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. They say they found the man next to a dumpster.
He was identified as 29-year-old Kori P. Mohler, of Murray, and was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.
Deputies say no foul play is suspected in Mohler’s death.
An autopsy was done in the Madisonville Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday. The results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.
