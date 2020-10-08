4 motorcycles stolen from Four Rivers Harley-Davidson; deputies investigating

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four motorcycles were stolen from a western Kentucky business.
On Tuesday, October 6, at 3:51 a.m., McCracken County deputies say four suspects broke into the Four Rivers Harley-Davidson dealership on Old Husbands Road and stolen four 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
The suspects were seen on surveillance leaving the the dealership on the motorcycles. They were last seen on video ramping up and onto Interstate 24 westbound at Exit 11. That was around 3:53 a.m.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have seen the motorcycles or has any information to call them at 270-444-4719 or on their Facebook page.
You can also leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.
