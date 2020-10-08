Mo. man charged with murder after police chase ends in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A House Springs, Missouri man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, after a woman died from injuries she received in a crash on September 2.
Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Trisha C. Stefanski filed second degree murder charges against Dustin Fernow, 34, following the death of Carroll Politte on October 3.
According to court papers, Fernow was trying to get away from police when he drove his car into traffic on Highway 141, near Arnold, without stopping or yielding, and hit another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle, Deborah Thompson, and her passenger, Politte, were both seriously injured in the crash.
Thompson suffered five broken ribs and is being monitored for lung damage.
Politte passed away from her injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital on Saturday.
In addition to the second degree murder charge in the death of Politte, Fernow has also been charged with nine counts of assault in the first degree involving a special victim, one count assault in the second degree involving Politte, one count resisting arrest, one count property damage and 10 counts armed criminal action for trying to hit police cruisers.
Court papers state that before the crash involving Politte, Fernow led police on a chase after two detectives tried to stop him for no license plates.
The detectives said Fernow tried to hit their patrol SUV and took off driving erratically.
They managed to catch up with Fernow’s car, but he reportedly swerved on purpose and side-swiped the patrol unit.
The detectives temporarily lost control of the SUV and went into a grass median on Highway 141.
Fernow continued traveling on Highway 141 at a high-rate of speed as the detectives caught up with him.
Officers with the Arnold Police Department joined the chase when Fernow turned into the parking lot of Ridgewood Middle School.
The officers and detectives followed him.
While in the parking lot, police said Fernow targeted their units time after time.
The only patrol unit hit was the detective’s SUV.
After ramming into the front driver’s side, Fernow sped off onto Highway 141 and crashed his car into Thompson’s vehicle.
