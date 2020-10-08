Mild Morning With Isolated Fog

Light clouds starting to move in from the south this morning with light to patchy fog near the surface in some areas. Temperatures will still be mild for this time of year ranging in the 50s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the day, but we will see enough sunshine to help boost our temperatures back into the low to mid 80s once again by the afternoon.
Tonight, thicker clouds move in with rain possible by early Friday morning. Rain does not look to be widespread through Friday, but we will watch for an isolated shower with thicker clouds and more moisture present.
This weekend, Hurricane Delta looks to be on track to provide southeastern counties in the Heartland with the potential of seeing heavier rain.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.