Man wanted in McCracken Co. arrested in Ind.; accused of sending sexual messages to underage girl in Fla.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in western Kentucky was arrested in Indiana on a warrant for allegedly messaging an underaged girl in Florida.
Cody Allen, 19, was charged with prohibiting use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.
According to McCracken County deputies, Allen was arrested on October 6 by the Elwood Police Department in Indiana.
Deputies had gotten a warrant for his arrest.
They say earlier in 2020, they were contacted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida regarding an underage female receiving messages of a sexual nature from an adult male. They began a joint investigation.
According to detectives, Allen lived in McCracken County at the time he was messaging the underage girl. They then learned he had moved to Elwood, Ind.
The Elwood Police Department was able to find Allen and interviewed him.
During the interview, they say Allen “expressed knowledge of the victim and to communicating with the victim.”
