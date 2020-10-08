Kelly School Dist. to transition to virtual learning for all students

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kelly School District will transition to virtual learning for all students after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.
Starting October 9-23, the district will go to virtual learning for all students. Buses will run a normal dismissal schedule on Thursday, October 8.
According to the school district’s Facebook page, because of the number of close contacts with other staff members, it would be impossible to continue in-person learning.
District leaders said they were in the process of notifying the families of any student in close contact.
Due to conference rules, Kelly will no longer host the Middle School Girls Basketball tournament.
The district said meal pickups will be provided for all students.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.