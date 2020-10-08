Graves County Health Department announces 8 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced eight more cases of COVID-19 in the county.
There is a total of 793 cases in Graves County.
“Yes, many of the cases are family related that is why we need to continually be guarded.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Our cases in the county, like that of the state, are on the rise. Decisions that you make not only impact your life but others as well.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
