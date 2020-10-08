Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 8.
Kentucky cases
According to Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, due to an upload of a significant backlog of case data from Lexington-Fayette County, the majority of Wednesday’s cases were from weeks past. The actual number of new cases on Wednesday without the backlog was 926.
As of 4 p.m. Oct. 7, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 76,587 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 2,398 of which were newly reported Wednesday.
KDPH reported a total of 1,223 deaths in the state and 12,800 recoveries.
Currently, a total of 1,568,542 tests for the virus had been conducted.
As of Wednesday, the state had a positivity rate of 4.27 percent.
