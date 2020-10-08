Free flu shot, COVID-19 testing event held in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department will be hosting a free flu shot and COVID-19 testing event at the the McCracken County Public Library, on Oct. 24.
The event will start at 10 a.m., until 1 p.m.
There will be a drive-thru and a socially-distant option.
The flu vaccinations are free to those without insurance and will be provided by a Mercy Health nurse.
The vaccinations are covered by most insurance and Medicaid so those who are insured are asked to bring their proof of insurance.
Flu shots are available to anyone six months of age or older.
Minors will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive immunizations.
No pre-registration is required, and vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
The Purchase District Health Department’s free COVID-19 testing during the event is available for those who wish to participate.
Participants do not have to have COVID symptoms or a physician order to be tested.
The goal is to identify people who may be asymptomatic.
No insurance is required and individuals will be notified of test results via phone call or text within a few days of the event.
Those wishing to receive a COVID test can reserve a spot by signing up online at purchasehealth.org, though pre-registration is not required.
