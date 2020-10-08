Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, October 8.
The individuals are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases include:
Franklin County
- Females - one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 70s
- Males - one teenager, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females - one preschooler, two teenagers, two in their 20s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Males - one in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
According to the health department, they are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, social gatherings, church settings, events or through transmission in the community.
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 1,541 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, including 57 deaths and 995 recoveries. In Franklin County, there have been a total of 630 cases, including six deaths and 417 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.