First Alert Thursday Outlook

After a cool and very dry start to the month, our weather is getting warmer and more humid once again. Dew points are creeping up just a bit, and we’re getting a bit more cloud cover coming in from the south. But it will stay quiet and mainly dry until the remnants of Hurricane Delta pass to our southeast this weekend. Highs this afternoon will likely be back in the 80′s…and lows tonight mainly in the 50s to around 60. Added clouds and isolated showers may limit temps just a bit on Friday, but highs will still likely be around 80 or so.