First Alert Thursday Outlook

After a cool and very dry start to the month, our weather is getting warmer and more humid once again. Dew points are creeping up just a bit, and we’re getting a bit more cloud cover coming in from the south. But it will stay quiet and mainly dry until the remnants of Hurricane Delta pass to our southeast this weekend. Highs this afternoon will likely be back in the 80′s…and lows tonight mainly in the 50s to around 60. Added clouds and isolated showers may limit temps just a bit on Friday, but highs will still likely be around 80 or so.
As Delta moves up from the southwest, our best chance of rain looks to be Saturday into early Sunday….with the focus on Saturday afternoon and night. But because of the track, our northwest counties will be on the back edge of the rain shield, with the greatest coverage over our southeast counties. Amounts could range from a trace NW to a couple inches SE. It may become a bit breezy as well, but high winds are not currently expected. Behind this system, it looks like we’ll be mainly mild and dry for much of next week.
