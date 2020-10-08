First Alert: Foggy morning, Cloudy afternoon

(KFVS) - Light, patchy fog is possible this morning, due to light clouds moving in from the south.
Wake-up temps are in the 50s, which is mild for this time of year.
This afternoon will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. There will be peeks of sunshine to boost temperatures.
Thicker clouds move into the Heartland tonight, with rain possible by Friday morning.
Rain will not be widespread, but an isolated shower is possible where the clouds are the thickest.
Heavier rain from remnants of Hurricane Delta is possible this weekend for our southern counties.
