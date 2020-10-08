A few isolated showers possible tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing high clouds across the area and these will remain with us throughout the night. These clouds will help keep temperatures mild overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s in most areas by tomorrow morning.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for scattered showers. Highs will range from the lower 80s north to the middle to upper 70s south where the cloud cover will remain thicker.
We are still monitoring Hurricane Delta to see how it could impact the Heartland. Right now models are trending drier across the area with most of the area receiving less than a half inch of rain. Our far southeastern counties could receive over and inch of rain based on the current track. If Delta moves farther west this rain forecast will change so stay tuned as we go into your weekend.
