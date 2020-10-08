Egyptian Health Department reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | October 8, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:33 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on of fourteen Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Six new cases are in Saline County, three are in Gallatin County, and five are in White County.

Saline County has had a total of 441 lab confirmed positives, including six deaths.

White County has had a total of 199 lab-confirmed positives and one death.

Gallatin County has a total of 88 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

