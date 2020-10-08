Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treating to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A drive-thru Trunk-or-Treating event will be held on Friday, October 23.
It will be at the Haunted Hickory Lodge from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to the Carbondale Park District, vehicles will travel around the Halloween-themed circle drive and stop in the parking lot at the back to get treats.
All trunk-or-treaters must stay in their vehicles at all times to keep the line moving. You are encouraged to dress up in costumes or dress up your vehicle.
Groups and organizations handing out treats will be wearing masks and gloves. Everyone is asked to wear a face mask.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.