Completion of paving project celebrated in Morley, Mo.

MORLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Morley is celebrating the end of gravel roads in their community.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, October 8 at 8 a.m. to mark the completion of a grant funded paving project.
The Bootheel Regional Planning in Dexter and Scott County Commissioners awarded the city a $300,000 USDA grant to pave about a dozen gravel streets and purchase new equipment for its road department and law enforcement.
“We had a lot of streets that were still dirt and gravel here in Morley and believe it or not even in the 21st century it was still that way getting around town and some of them were even hazardous," said Morley Mayor Doug Sikes. "You just couldn’t maintain a smooth surface, so to have a nice, paved street is a wonderful blessing for those folks.”
Morley city staff, Scott County Commissioners, representatives with Bootheel Regional Planning Smith and Co. engineers and some pavers who worked on the project attended the ribbon cutting.
