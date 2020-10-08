City of Carbondale announces virtual Halloween contests

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is launching three virtual Halloween contests in October.
Halloween decorating contest
Share pictures of your Halloween decor with the city of Carbondale to be entered. There will be two categories: residential and business.
The winner in both categories will receive a $50 gift card to Ace Hardware and a yard sign to display.
To submit an entry, email pictures of your display to contest@explorecarbondale.com or tag the city on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. They ask that you include a way to contact you later, in case you are a winner.
Entries will judged on creativity, scare factor and originality. All entries must be submitted by Oct. 26.
To win, you must be located in Carbondale city limits.
Face mask decorating contest
Use a pre-made mask or sew your own, but the face mask or face covering must function to protect others from the spread of COVID-19. Enter the contest by emailing pictures of your face mask to contest@explorecarbondale.com. All entries must be submitted by Oct. 26.
The winner will receive a Halloween gift basket from the city of Carbondale.
Pumpkin carving contest
When you finish carving your pumpkin, send a picture to contest@explorecarbondale.com by Oct. 26. Make sure to include your name and phone number so they can contact you. The winner of the contest will receive a Halloween gift basket.
The winners of each contest will be announced on the city of Carbondale’s Facebook page at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
For more information, you can contact public relations officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.
