What you need to know Oct. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 7.
Wake-up temps are warmer this morning. Overnight lows were in the 50s, with a few areas in the upper 40s.
Our warming trend continues this afternoon.
Skies will be sunny with highs in the 80s.
Overnight lows will again be warmer in the 50s, which is above average for this time of year.
Warm temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s continue through early next week.
The First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Delta. Remnants of the storm could bring rain into the Heartland over the weekend.
- President Trump called for an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief on Tuesday.
- Cape Girardeau County officials have approved the purchase of six temperature verification kiosks to help detect COVID-19 symptoms.
- Virtual learning is underway at Charleston R-1 Schools after the local health department recommends students and teachers to stay home due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
- SIH Logan Primary Care in Herrin will reopen their walk-in clinic this morning after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
- Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm Tuesday while on a course to hammer Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and then continue on to the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week.
- Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are poised to meet Wednesday for a debate.
- Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 after a long and arduous battle with cancer.
- A grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Tuesday on charges of exhibiting guns at protesters in a June incident in their St. Louis neighborhood.
- Two Springfield, Illinois police officers heroically went inside of a burning house to save a man after a car crashed into his home, which sparked the blaze.
