Warmer Start To Wednesday Morning!

A clear morning but with a slight change-warmer temps! We are in the 50s and a few isolated areas in the upper 40s this morning. Sunny skies take over today with a very warm afternoon where we will experience temperatures in the 80s!
Tonight, another evening of above average temperatures for this time of year in the 50s.
Warm temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s continue through early next week. We are keeping an eye on Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico. Delta looks to bring us precipitation by the weekend.
-Lisa
