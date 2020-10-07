Voter interest increases in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to one Heartland County Clerk, the November 3 election could make history for the most voters to cast a ballot.
“People are energized and excited about the election," said Cape Girardeau County Clerk, Kara Clark Summers.
October 7 marks to last day to register to vote in Missouri.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in this election with people calling and wanting to work the election and also people wanting to register to vote. They’ve been coming into the office and we’ve received a lot of registrations online," said Summers.
According to Summers, there are more than 55,000 registered voters in Cape Girardeau with at least 4,221 registering to vote this year.
That interest is easy to see on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus.
“Students are really excited about voting this year. It’s more so than any previous election where I’ve been in Cape Girardeau," said Emily Denlinger, SEMO Votes Founder.
SEMO Votes educates students on their voting options and how to make their voices heard.
“It’s a huge milestone for them into adulthood to feel like they’ve achieved this and that they’re all ready to go for the election, and the enthusiasm, it’s great," said Denlinger.
Summers encourages everyone to get involved in the process. Cape Girardeau County still needs people to help sanitize polls and manage lines. If you’re interested in working the election, you can call the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office.
“I wish every election was like this, because all elections are important, and I’m so glad that we’ve had so much interest," said Summers.
If you want to check your voter registration status, reach out to your county clerk’s office.
Here’s a list of the different voting options in Missouri.
