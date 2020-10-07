Summer-like highs today, higher rain chances for this weekend

Soak up the sunshine today, because clouds will take over by Thursday. Highs this afternoon will be very warm, in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight clouds will be on the increase, keeping our temperatures from falling too much. Lows tonight will mainly be in the 50s. Increasing clouds expected on Thursday, but the rain will hold off. A few scattered showers could make it into our southern counties through the day on Friday. Better rain chances spread into the Heartland Friday night through Sunday. There is still a lot of uncertainty this far out with the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Right now the heaviest rain is still most likely to fall in our southeastern counties. We will be able to tweak the timing on the rain chances as we get closer to the weekend, so definitely check back if you have outdoor weekend plans.