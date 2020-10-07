3 small earthquakes shake near Missouri-Arkansas state line within 24-hours

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - Three small earthquakes, within 24-hours, in nearly the same location and the same magnitude, have been recorded near the Missouri-Arkansas state line.
According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake registered 3 miles northeast of Maynard, Arkansas at 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7.
This is less than 20 miles south of Doniphan, Missouri.
The depth of the earthquake measured 5.59 miles.
This is third earthquake recorded in the area.
The second quake, also a 2.6 magnitude, was recorded at 6:52 p.m. on Tuesday. The epicenter was located 4.2 miles northeast of Maynard.
The USGS reports that the first 2.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:11 a.m. on Tuesday, with the epicenter located 3.7 miles northeast of Maynard.
At least one person told the USGS that they felt the first earthquake.
The triple quakes are all part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
