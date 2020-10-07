Senate candidate Amy McGrath to visit Mayfield, Paducah

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Senate candidate Amy McGrath will meet with the public on Wednesday, October 7.
McGrath will be at Kiwanis Park on Cuba Road in Mayfield around 12:30 p.m. for a public meet and greet.
Afterward, she’ll travel to Paducah to local chef and business owner Sarah Bradley, who was on Top Chef. This will be on McGrath’s Instagram account live at 3 p.m.
Amy McGrath is the democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate. She is running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
