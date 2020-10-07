1 person injured in 2 vehicle Graves Co. collision

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 7, 2020 at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle collision on US 45 North at Powell Road.
An investigation showed that Marin Diaz Jr., 24 of Hickory, was northbound on US 45 in an Averitt Express semi-truck and trailer.
Diaz had pulled out of West Powell Road and was traveling in the right lane at a slow rate of speed.
At the same time, Ann Nicole Clark, 43 of Mayfield, was northbound on US 45 North.
Clark collided with the rear of the semi-trailer.
Clark then crossed the left hand, northbound lane and ran off into the median.
Her vehicle came to rest before crossing into the southbound lanes of US 45.
Diaz was able to stop the semi-truck and trailer he was operating shortly after impact.
Diaz was not injured.
Clark was treated at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS but refused transport to a medical facility.
Traffic on US 45 in both directions was reduced to one lane for about an hour while the scene was cleared.
Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – Department of Highways assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.