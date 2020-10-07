More than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 21 additional deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee and 21 additional deaths.
There are now 207,455 total cases of coronavirus, including 2,642 deaths and 971 hospitalizations.
More than 188,576 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
TDH says there have been more than 3 million people tested across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department reported another 200-plus COVID-19 case increase Wednesday morning.
There are now 207 new cases and three additional deaths in Shelby County.
During Tuesday’s task force briefing, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said the increase was a combination of several days of testing.
There have been 32,513 cases reported across the county since the first case was identified in mid-March. The county has also seen a total of 493deaths.
SCHD says there are 1,521 active cases accounting for 4.7% of all cases in Shelby County and over 6,800 people in quarantine.
The health department’s latest positivity rate by week from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 comes in at 5.2%. Health officials have been working to keep this rate low as an indication of the decreasing spread of the virus throughout the community.
The downward trend has led officials with the COVID-19 task force to loosen restrictions in the latest health directive which was released Tuesday morning. Restaurants and sporting events were the focus of the directive.
SCHD is also keeping watch over long term care facilities that have reported COVID-19 clusters. Data shows there are 20 facilities currently under investigation.
A separate set of facilities have recovered from their clusters. SCHD says a facility must go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
There have been 135 deaths among residents and staff across both sets of facilities.
