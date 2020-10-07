Mo. gubernatorial debate rescheduled; to air on The Heartland’s CW

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - An open candidate forum for the Missouri governor’s race was rescheduled for Friday, October 9 at the Missouri Theatre.
It will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can watch the debate live on The Heartland’s CW WQWQ-TV.
Candidates for the Missouri governor’s race include:
- Mike Parson (R)
- Nicole Galloway (D)
- Jerome H. Bauer (G)
- Rik Combs (L)
Space will be designated for each candidate to answer questions after the forum while also following social distancing rules.
The forum is sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU 8.
The Associated Press' chief correspondent in Jefferson City, David Lieb, will moderate. Panelists include: Emily Spain, KOMU; Ruby Bailey, Columbia Missourian; Gary Castor, Jefferson City News Tribune; and Tricia Miller, Washington Missourian.
The Gubernatorial Forum was originally scheduled for late September as part of the Missouri Press Association’s virtual 154th Annual Convention. It was postponed after Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined.
The forum is not open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.