McCracken Co. man accused of stabbing father

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 3160 Twinson Court at approximately 12:50 a.m. on October 7, 2020 after a report was received that a man had been stabbed.
Responding deputies located Vincent Snow, who had been stabbed multiple times in his torso and was unable to communicate due to the severity of his injuries.
He was life flighted to a regional hospital for specialized care.
The ensuing investigation showed that 19-year-old Deonta Snow of McCracken County had stabbed his father.
Vincent Snow had entered Deonta’s bedroom to check on a loud noise that was heard and upon entering the room, was stabbed several times.
Deonta stated that he didn’t realize it was his father he was stabbing, believing it to be another man that he had recently argued with.
Deonta Snow was charged with one count of Assault 1st Degree (Domestic Violence), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
