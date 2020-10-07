McCracken Co. man arrested on child abuse charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On October 7, 2020 McCracken County Sheriff Office Detectives responded to local hospital after hospital staff were reporting possible child abuse.
25-year-old David Joshua Saunders of McCracken County, brought in a 3-year-old male child that had been in his care for the past six days.
The child had a fractured arm as well as having bruising on every part of his body that were in varying stages of healing.
These injuries were not consistent with accidental injuries.
Through investigation and after multiple people were interviewed, it was learned that Saunders would become frustrated with the child, become very angry, and lose his temper.
Saunders admitted that he inflicted all the injuries on the child and did so out of anger and frustration.
Saunders was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
He is facing Criminal Abuse charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
