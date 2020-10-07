Man facing burglary, unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening charges after 9 hour standoff

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police spent nearly nine hours talking with a man who forced his way into a room at a downtown motel, grabbed a knife and threatened the occupant and refused to come out.
An officer was on the parking lot of the police department at 1400 Broadway when a man approached him and said another man had forced his way into his room at the Deluxe Inn, 1234 Broadway, and had refused to let him leave.
The victim said the man grabbed a knife off a counter and demanded to know where the victim stored a handgun.
The victim told the man he didn’t know what he was talking about, and the man began searching the room.
He refused to let the victim leave until finally, the victim offered to leave and bring back a gun.
The victim then ran to the police department for help.
Officers went to the motel and could hear the man inside the room, talking loudly.
They spoke to the man through the door, and said he appeared to be under the influence.
The man refused to come out and threatened officers.
Officers knew the man was armed with the knife, and continued to talk to him for nearly nine hours.
Crisis negotiators convinced the man to leave the room about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and he was arrested without incident.
He was identified as Cedric J. Lucious of Mayfield.
Lucious was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree terroristic threatening and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
