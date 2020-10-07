Man charged with murder in Dunklin Co. shooting

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection to a shooting overnight.
Brant Winkle, 26, of Hornersville, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. No bond was set.
At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, the Dunklin County Communication Center received a phone call of a deadly shooting at a home near the intersection of County Road 619 and 630.
Deputies say they found the body of a man lying in the doorway at the entrance to the home.
The man was later identified as 61-year-old David Hodge, who lived at the home.
The suspect was identified as Brant Winkle by a witness.
According to court documents, the witness told investigators Winkle drove her to the victim’s home, knocked on the door and shot Hodge when he opened the door.
The witness reported that he had left the scene.
While searching for him, deputies said they learned he had gone to a home on CR 619 and parked his vehicle.
He then fled on foot into a cotton field.
Deputies set up a perimeter and began searching the field.
After about one hour, Winkle was found in the cotton field and surrendered to officers without incident.
Winkle is being housed in the Dunklin County Justice Center.
According to court documents, Winkle told authorities he “messed up” while being taken into custody. Authorities say he was later claimed he was set up.
He is awaiting a court appearance in Division II of the Dunklin County Circuit on Thursday, October 8 at 9 a.m.
