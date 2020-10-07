Man arrested on wanton endangerment charges

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday October 7th, Officers of the Mayfield Police Department responded to a gas station on Fulton Road for a report of some road rage and one, involved party had brandished a weapon.
Officers made contact with the victim, who advised that he had been followed through town by a man who was yelling at him, and attempting to run him off the road.
The victim advised that once he pulled up to the gas station, the other man jumped out of his car, and began walking towards him.
The victim advised that the man pulled a gun, and pointed it in his direction.
Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene as well.
Officers subsequently placed 71-year-old Danny Ford under arrest for Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.
Ford was found to be in possession of .380 caliber handgun at the time of his arrest.
