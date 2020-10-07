KSP arrests Ohio County man after attempted robbery in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Douglas A. Key, 54 of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, was arrested after an attempted robbery in Calvert City, and charged with robbery 1st degree (class b felony), kidnapping - adult (class b felony), assault 4th degree, minor injury (class a misdemeanor), wanton endangerment 1st degree (class d felony), and burglary 1st degree (class b felony).
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Troopers and Marshall County Deputies responded to a residence on Lone Valley Road after a report of an attempted robbery.
Initial investigation shows that Key made contact with a resident on Lone Valley Road, stated he was with the Paducah Sun newspaper, and wished to write an article on his business.
When Key arrived at the residence and made contact with the homeowner, Key drew a handgun and pointed it at the homeowner.
As Key demanded the homeowner bind his hands with zip ties, the handgun discharged, nearly striking the resident.
After the homeowner bound his hands, Key attempted to bind his feet as well, but a struggle took place. The homeowner was able to disarm Key and gain control of the situation before calling 911.
Key was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
After being released from the hospital, Key was arrested and lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.
The investigation continues by Trooper William Propes. Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County EMS.
