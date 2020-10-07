Heartland professor gives advice on viewing Vice Presidential debate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Dr. James West, Faculty Advisor, Southeast Debate Team and Instructor of Communication Studies, is offering advice to viewers watching tonight’s Vice Presidential debate.
“Really listen carefully to what the candidates say and don’t get confused or side tract by any rhetoric,” he said.
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be asked about several policy issues. Dr. West said listen to how they would carry out their plans. “For instance, the new supreme court seat that’s now available and the issues involved in that”
Vice President Debates started in 1984. West stated that, even though it does not carry the same weight as the Presidential debate, it’s still important.
“It’s a possibility that one or both of these candidate’s four years from now will be the presidential candidates for their party,” he said.
The first Presidential debate may still be on the viewer’s mind, but he thinks this one will be handled differently.
“We’ve got a moderator who is Susan Page, who is a writer for the USA TODAY, and I think she would have learned from the first presidential debate to have a much stronger hold on letting the candidates go off”
West hopes Vice President Pence and Senator Harris remember two things on stage.
“It will be civil, and that it will be a public debate where the candidates will concentrate on the issues and what’s at stake,” he said.
