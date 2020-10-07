Graves County Health Department announces 10 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced 10 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 785.
“This is so hard when it comes to our families. But many of the cases are family related.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“We all need to treat others like they are contagious and that is hard to do when it is people that we know and love.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
