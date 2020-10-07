Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 and other topics at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7.
As of Sunday, October 4, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for Public Health reported a total of 135,651 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 2,236 deaths.
The positivity rate in Missouri is 13.7 percent.
Currently, 1,958,461 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
