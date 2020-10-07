Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | October 7, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 9:09 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,054 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Tuesday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 4.29 percent.

A total of 74,194 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,218 deaths and 12,751 recoveries.

Currently, 1,539,707 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

