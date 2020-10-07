First Alert: Summer-like afternoon

(KFVS) - Wake-up temps are warmer this morning. Overnight lows were in the 50s, with a few areas in the upper 40s.
Our warming trend continues this afternoon.
Skies will be sunny with highs in the 80s.
Overnight lows will again be warmer in the 50s, which is above average for this time of year.
Warm temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s continue through early next week.
The First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Delta. Remnants of the storm could bring rain into the Heartland over the weekend.
