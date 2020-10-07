Deputies searching for wanted man in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies in Union County are working to track down a Jonesboro man wanted on two warrants.
Brandon W. Whistle, 45, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on aggravated battery and resisting arrest charges.
The Union County Sheriff’s Offices believe Whistle might be in the Wolf Lake area or the Grand Tower area in Jackson County.
Whistle drives a black 2002 Cadillac SUV with Illinois registration of CD16904, but he could also be driving a silver colored Pontiac Grand Prix or a black four door Dodge passenger vehicle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whistle is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.
