Carbondale Park District invites everyone to go Geocaching in the parks

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Park District is inviting everyone to go geocaching through the Carbondale Park District parks.
Inspired by their 80th Birthday and 8-decades of service in the Carbondale community, Carbondale Park District has created a Geocaching Through the Parks, a free, family-friendly activity.
Geocaching is a recreational activity where participants can use Global positioning devices or mobile phones to locate hidden objects. These hidden objects are called “caches”.
Here’s how it works.
Each week (starting Friday, October 9) Carbondale Park District will reveal a hint to a cache that is hidden at Marberry Arboretum, Doug Lee/Superblock, Parrish Park, Evergreen Park, Attucks Park or Oakdale Park.
The hint will have the cache’s GPS coordinates, a picture of the cache, and a clue for finding it.
Look each week for a hint to a new cache on their website or Facebook page, for the next eight weeks.
This event ends December 1.
Use the GPS coordinates, read the clue, or just go searching through the parks to find the cache.
Under the cache or box is a clipboard with a cache log where you can write your name.
You can take a photo of your find and send to info@cpkd.org or to Carbondale Park District’s Facebook page.
For more information and eight weeks of geocaching fun, go to Carbondale Park District’s website at www.cpkd.org or Facebook page.
